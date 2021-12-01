Devin Booker has been lights out for the Phoenix Suns this season, especially as the team has gone on a 17-game winning streak that included a huge win against the Golden State Warriors last night. Booker has been instrumental in this team's success and there is no doubt that he will continue to be a superstar in Phoenix for years to come.

Unfortunately for the Suns, Booker will now have to miss a few games as according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Suns' star has a hamstring injury. Booker is the latest player to get hit with the injury bug as today, Damian Lillard and Bam Adebayo were both told that they would have to miss some time, as well.

Elsa/Getty Images

Luckily for the Suns, Booker won't miss that much time away from the court. His absence is simply for harm reduction reasons, and when it comes to Booker, the team is looking at the big picture. They understand that health during the postseason is much more important than simply running up a lengthy winning streak. For now, however, it remains to be seen when Booker will be allowed back into the lineup.

Without Booker, the Suns' winning streak is certainly at risk, although at this point in the season, the executives of the team probably aren't worried about that. Instead, Booker will get the rest he needs in order to make sure his injury doesn't get any worse.