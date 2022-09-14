Devin Booker has ascended to being one of the best players in the NBA. While he might not be on the level as some of the game's top players, he is still showing himself to be a Top 10 talent, and with the Phoenix Suns playing so well, Booker has been able to increase his star.

In fact, Booker was invited on stage during Jack Harlow's recent concert in Phoenix, Arizona. Harlow is a massive basketball fan, so it should be no surprise that he would have someone like Booker hit the stage with him. As you can see in the clip below, Harlow's stage was made to look like some sort of garage band, with a basketball net above the garage door.

Following his introduction to the crowd, Booker was given a ball where he got to shoot on the net that graced the stage. As you can see below, Booker actually missed the shot and the crowd had a lot to say about it. Later, Booker redeemed himself as he made the shot and then posted it on his Instagram story.

Booker clearly had a good time, and it was a nice little getaway prior to the start of the NBA season.

Only time will tell if the Suns can mirror their success of the last two seasons.