As of Sunday September 26th, Phoenix Suns All-Star Guard Devin Booker has been placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Booker will miss both the Suns’ media day and the start of NBA training camp, the team announced.

The All-Star Guard took to Twitch this past Sunday, announcing to his 207K Twitch Followers, “I got the VID [COVID-19] man.”

Booker then confirmed that he’s had COVID-19 for about a week and that he’ll be back in no time. He said, "Only thing that I'm dealing with is no taste, no smell. Which is the worst part of it."

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Naturally, Twitch followers inquired about his vaccination status. Booker replied saying, “I’m not going to tell you guys if I got the vaccine or not. But you can still get COVID with the vaccine, for anyone who’s saying that. Educate yourself.”

Media outlets have speculated that Booker contracted the virus while on vacation with his recently-made-public relationship with model Kendall Jenner. In early September, Booker was spotted vacationing with Jenner in Italy.

The couple began their relationship during the pandemic, making it Instagram official in February of 2021.

At this time, it remains unclear as to whether Kendall Jenner has contracted the COVID-19 virus as well.

The 24-year-old Booker averaged 25.6 points per game last season. Booker also played an integral role in the U.S.A. Basketball team that won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.