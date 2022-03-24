Fans have been chirping basketball players from the courtside seats for years, and during that time, players have always tried to give it right back. However, now that we are in the social media age, many of these interactions are actually filmed for all to see. What makes this particularly funny is the fact that the ones filming are the ones who ultimately get owned by the players on the court.

Last night, the Phoenix Suns were in Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves, and during the game, Suns superstar Devin Booker found himself the subject of taunts. In the end, he got the last laugh with the win, but also, he was able to hit the fans with a viral moment as he clapped back at one spectator in the best way possible.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As you can see in the clip down below, Booker was dribbling up the court when he turned to a fan and simply said "shut up pussy." Usually, players say these things in between plays, but to see a player do it while he was walking up the court, was truly an impressive sight.

Needless to say, that T-Wolves fan will have to think twice before doing that again.