Tough as nails would be an understatement when delving into the type of player Devin Booker is becoming. Smooth, skilled, and fearless, and now with an unbelievably, swollen nose to boot.Coming off a shouldering 40-point triple-double in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Clippers, the two-guard collided with your favorite player's (likely) least favorite player, Patrick Beverley.

Though returning to the game in its final quarter, Booker received a pair of stitches on what turned out to be a rather nasty hit. According to TMZ, NBA Coach of the Year Monty Williams heralded his star for his willingness to play, saying "He was probably playing with a great deal of pain." To say "probably" downplays it, as a photo of this man's nose from any angle can surely do his coach's statement justice.

Devin Booker injured from a headbutt during Clippers vs. Suns - Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Though taking a 2-0 lead against an injury-riddled Clippers squad has likely managed to heal that wound, Booker is expected to wear a mask in Game 3 at Staples Center this upcoming Thursday. In the house that Kobe built, and wore a mask of his own in, it'll be interesting to see how this plays a part in his game. Better yet, it'll be even more interesting to see how many more analysts choose to draw parallels between him and Bryant. For the meantime, Book and his Suns are two wins away from Phoenix's first final berth since 1992.

[via]