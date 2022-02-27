TikTok has made it easy for any creator to explode in popularity with a viral video. Whether it be dancing, music, art, sports, etc. the ability to go viral on TikTok is much easier than any other social media app. And, at times, this ability can come back to bite people.

Earlier this month, a series of robberies in Detroit led the FBI to aid in the investigation to find suspects. When looking at security footage of the robberies, they noticed the culprit was wearing white Nike shoes with red trim. These would end up being the shoes of 22-year-old TikTok star Chozen Terrell-Hannah.

Terrell-Hannah, whose username on TikTok is @chozenwrld, had garnered over 148,000 followers on the app, and his most popular video had around 7.9 million views and 1 million likes. After allegedly committing multiple robberies, a tip was placed to the FBI about his identity on Feb. 9 and he was found by the FBI on Feb. 11. He has now been arrested and charged for his crimes in Detroit.

An FBI Task Force officer involved in the case said that the same gun, backpack and shoes he wore during the four robberies were found in his residence when it was searched, and that he admitted to his crimes without resistance: "A search of the residence led to the seizure of items believed to be used in the armed robberies including a black Glock handgun, a black backpack with a floral pattern, a skeleton full bodysuit, and white Nike tennis shoes. (He) admitted to committing all four of the above-described armed robberies and acknowledged using the black backpack with a floral pattern in all four of the armed robberies."

Ultimately, being a TikTok viral star hurt Chozen, but committing several armed robberies likely will not end well for anybody.

[Via]