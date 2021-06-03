You never know what you'll encounter when tuning in to an artist's Instagram Live. Boosie Badazz and Tory Lanez have gone down in Livestream history with their often scandalous appearances, but not many find themselves being snatched up by authorities. Delmarco Craig, a 22-year-old Detroit rapper known as The Big Homie, unfortunately experienced just that when he reportedly flashed a machine gun and other firearms on Instagram Live.

Detroit News reports that Craig is a convicted felon and isn't allowed to be in possession of firearms at all, but he was allegedly clearly seen with weapons on the social media app. His lawyer, however, doesn't think that his client should be penalized for displaying behaviors that are common for Rap artists.

“A lot of these young rap artists with social media today find themselves involving using guns in videos,” said attorney Steven Schard. “That does not necessarily mean they’re thugs or believe in assaults. It’s just part of the façade of the rap industry.” Detroit News stated that police began monitoring Craig's Instagram account back in March.

In a report, an official wrote about Craig's behavior in the video. “Craig then pulled the Glock pistol away from the camera and placed the rear of the slide in the center of the camera…revealing what appears to be a Glock conversion device affixed to the rear of the slide." On May 26, ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) reportedly raided Craig's home, seized several firearms, and later discovered that two of the weapons were reported stolen.

After testing the weapons, one of them was reportedly tied to seven shootings that have occurred in the last seven months—one of those instances was said to be a reported homicide. During the raid on Craig's home, police also discovered a 2021 Cadillac Escalade that was reported stolen. The rapper has been taken into custody and faces upwards of 10 years in prison if convicted.

