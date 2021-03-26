Detroit Rapper Tay B Grabs Lil Durk For New Single "Stashbox"

One of the hottest rappers in the world right now, Chicago drill star Lil Durk is back with yet another feature on buzzing Detroit artist Tay B's new single "Stashbox".

Tay B has been making noise locally for a minute but he's about to make a larger splash, coming through with his latest single, which is likely to become his biggest song yet. "Stashbox" features Lil Durk, who has been going on quite the run as of late. The single is accompanied by a brand new music video, directed by Jerry Productions. It tells the story of misplaced anger and rage, as well as the feeling of being misunderstood as a whole.

Durkio makes an appearance in the video, helping Tay B tell the story with striking visuals.

Watch the video below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

And I'm a bougie street n***a, I had bad thots

He swung the dough and put a nickel in his dreadlocks

My n***as junkies, mixin' Percocets and pink Runtz

That sh*t be crazy, goin' federal for street money