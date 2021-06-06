G.T. & Babyface Ray Connect For Fire Track "Going Long"

Earlier in March, G.T dropped his third mixtape titled, Call Me G.T. Now, the up and coming artist continues to grow his clout with the release of his latest visual for "Going Long." The single proves why the Detroit artist is a force to be reckoned with. G.T., along with his fellow WavyGang member, Babyface Ray, deliver a notable video to go along with their even more notable bars with "Going Long."

Throughout this dope number, G.T. spits bars that could go over the average listener's head. With lines like, "I serve blow fiends and I do it with a passion/ That shits so clean, if I don't hit it, it's blue magic," it's easy to see that G.T. is clearly pushing his pen.

The bars continue to flow over the cold, eerie, yet catchy production. "I ain't gotta trap cause they endorse a nigga now. We could go rack for rack or n***a we could break a pound," G.T. spits in the second verse. Featured WavyGang artist Babyface Ray isn't lacking, either. He manages to keep up with his fellow member with lines like, "I tell my best one to hold it down/ Please protect the bag, there's bozos on the prowl/ Ten toes down you know my forces on the ground/ Stand up on the pedal bet those horses make a sound."

G.T. appears to keep his momentum going in 2021. He's already dropped a high quality project earlier this year with Call Me G.T. and continues to drop with the release of "Going Long." 2020 proved to be the year he gained notoriety with the releases of his first two mixtapes Merciless and Timeless.

Quotable Lyrics

I've been going long

Make the plug throw the bag

I've been going long

Some tan, some white look like snow patrol

Baby girl know what it is

She gon go for sure, she know what time it is