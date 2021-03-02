Detroit Rapper Crudchapo Makes His Introduction On "Trapper Of The Year Vol. 1"

The rise of Detroit's rap scene in recent times has put a much-needed spotlight back on the city's talent. Detroit is certainly home to some of the most skilled MCs to ever touch a microphone but the young generation coming up is telling their story in their own way. Crudchapo is only beginning to make his name known beyond the D but his recent output indicates that he isn't limiting himself to his hometown.

This weekend, the rapper made a proper introduction with the release of his debut project, Trapper Of The Year Vol. 1. The 10-song body of work runs for a little under 30 minutes with features coming from Icewear Vezzo, Payroll Giovanni, Pooh Shiesty, Rio Da Yung OG and Allstar Jr.

Check out Crudchapo's new project below.