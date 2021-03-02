mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Detroit Rapper Crudchapo Makes His Introduction On "Trapper Of The Year Vol. 1"

Aron A.
March 01, 2021 20:59
77 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Trapper Of The Year Vol. 1
Crudchapo

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Detroit's Crudchapo comes out the gates swingin' on his debut project, "Trapper Of The Year Vol. 1" ft. Icewear Vezzo, Pooh Shiesty & more.


The rise of Detroit's rap scene in recent times has put a much-needed spotlight back on the city's talent. Detroit is certainly home to some of the most skilled MCs to ever touch a microphone but the young generation coming up is telling their story in their own way. Crudchapo is only beginning to make his name known beyond the D but his recent output indicates that he isn't limiting himself to his hometown.

This weekend, the rapper made a proper introduction with the release of his debut project, Trapper Of The Year Vol. 1. The 10-song body of work runs for a little under 30 minutes with features coming from Icewear Vezzo, Payroll Giovanni, Pooh Shiesty, Rio Da Yung OG and Allstar Jr.

Check out Crudchapo's new project below. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Detroit Rapper Crudchapo Makes His Introduction On "Trapper Of The Year Vol. 1"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject