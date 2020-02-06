The Detroit Pistons have decided to cut ties with Andre Drummond in the final moments before the NBA trade deadline. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the two-time All Star is headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for a Spalding basketball pump and a six pack of Fanta. No disrespect to John Henson and Brandon Knight.

According to Woj, the 26-year old center was expected to decline his $28M player option after this season, which certainly motivated Detroit to flip him to the highest bidder rather than risk losing him for nothing as a free agent this summer. Unfortunately, that haul only turned out to be a couple of vets averaging less than 10 points combined and a second-round pick. On the bright side, the Pistons no longer have to worry about the possibility of Drummond opting in to the final year of his deal, thus saving themselves cap space, right?

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, now have a logjam at the power forward/center position with Drummond joining a front court that includes Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love. Both Love and Thompson had reportedly received interest leading up to the deadline, but it doesn't appear that either player will be going anywhere.

Cleveland (13-39) currently boasts the worst record in the Eastern Conference, while the Pistons rank 10th in the East with a mark of 19-34. Check out some of the instant reactions to the deadline deal below.