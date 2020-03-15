Detroit Pistons' very own Christian Wood is the third NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus. The NBA was one of the first American professional sports leagues to take precautions canceling the season amidst the COVID-19 crisis after Utah Jazz players, Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell contracted the life-threatening disease. The Athletic's Shams Charania was the first to reveal that Christian Wood tested positive for the coronavirus utilizing his Twitter to inform the masses, claiming that Wood is currently showing no symptoms and is in good spirits. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Detroit Pistons have confirmed that one of their players has tested positive for the virus but did not reveal the player. In a written statement, the Pistons said:

"A player on the Detroit Pistons, who is under the care of team medical staff and in self-isolation since Wednesday night, was tested for COVID-19. A preliminary positive result came back on March 14. The health and safety of our players, our organization, those throughout our league, and all those potentially impacted by this situation is paramount. We are working closely with team medical staff, state and local government and public health officials and the NBA on reporting. The individual will remain in isolation and under the care of team medical staff."

Prior to Rudy Gobert's initial diagnosis, the Utah Jazz have faced off against the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, and Toronto Raptors, ten days prior to Gobert's detection. All of the players and staff from each team were directed to self-quarantine.

As for Christian Wood, the 24-year-old is having a career year averaging 13.1 points per game on 56.7% shooting while nabbing 6.3 rebounds per game. He had a career night notching 32 points on 14-18 shots against the Philadelphia 76ers this past Wednesday (March 11).

Hopefully, the 6'10 forward will be able to fully recover and continue his blossoming NBA career as one of the league's up-and-coming young talents.

Check out the highlights from his career-high game in the video provided below.