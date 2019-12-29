Marvin Jones of the Detroit Lions has revealed a recent tragedy, unveiling the unfortunate death of his 6-month-old son Marlo.

It was on Saturday, that the wide receiver took to Instagram to upload a photo of his late son, whom he shared with his wife Jazmyn, attaching a heartfelt message in the process. In his caption, Jones did not disclose any details of his son's death, opting to focus on the joy that he brought into the lives of those around him.

"Marlo, the joy that you brought to us every day, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you," Jones began. "We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too) ☺️. We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes every day ... Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings."

Jones' Lions organization issued a statement on the sudden passing, expressing their condolences an extending their support to the 29-year-old and his family.

"Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family," the organization penned. "And the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community."