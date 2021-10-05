For the past few days, Dr. Dre has been riding the high of the announcement that he’ll be headlining this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show alongside Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar. Unfortunately, the good news is followed by a less than shiny update about his ongoing divorce from estranged wife, Nicole Young.

Page Six reports that Young’s legal team has been making moves to depose three of Dre’s alleged mistresses – Jillian Speer, Kili Anderson, and Crystal Rogers.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rumours about Anderson and the N.W.A. alum have been in the tabloids since 2013, with some even saying that the pair have a child together. Dre has denied the affair, but recently surfaced court documents from 2019 are proving otherwise.

Apparently, the papers are defending Anderson and her company, Body Bakery from a former employee named Brian Zerba, who filed a case for wrongful termination.

Zerba was reportedly employed at the tanning salon back in 2016, and committed a long list of fireable offences.

The court documents read, “the owner of the tanning salon Kili Anderson, is said to have been in a relationship with the famous rapper Dr. Dre, with whom she had a child, and therefore she required all at will employees to sign a confidentiality agreement that they would not pry into her life and would keep all things that they learned about her life private.”

Zerba allegedly would frequently ask other employees about Anderson’s personal life, her child, and the nature of her relationship with the “Still D.R.E.” rapper.

Page Six also notes that Anderson and the two other alleged mistresses were each fined $2,500 for “resisting” ongoing efforts to subpoena them. Their lawyer filed a motion claiming that none of them had “relevant” information to the ongoing divorce, although a judge disagreed.

[Via]