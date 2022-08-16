One month after they confirmed that they would be flying solo from now on, Desus Nice is making big moves away from The Kid Mero. It came as a shock to fans when Nice and Mero announced that not only was their Showtime series coming to an end, but their partnership hit a roadblock, as well. There were rumors that the divide stemmed from disagreements regarding management, but in the end, it seemed as if this was something that has been in the works for some time.

"Desus and I had discussed pursuing separate interests over a year prior to the show coming to an end and that conversation solidified us in signing overall agreements that recognized our intent to operate independent of one another,” Mero told the Basic! podcast earlier this month. “As far back as June of last year, we were both pitching or looking to join existing projects as individuals."

It looks as if Desus Nice is getting right to work because he delivered a few jokes during Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and the late-night talk show host's fans loved his monologue.

“Listen, it’s weird to be hosting a show on network TV because I was on Showtime for the past four years, where they pretty much let you say what the f*ck you want," he joked. "Guillermo, can I say whatever the f*ck I want on ABC?”

He also joked about the rumors of a huge flood coming to California, the FBI executing a search warrant on Donald Trump's home, and more that brought laughs. Check it out below.

