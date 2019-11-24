Desus & Mero have hopped around from network to network over the past few years. From Desus Vs. Mero days on Complex to transitioning over to Viceland, they found a new home at Showtime earlier this year. Although it's not as accessible, they're still delivering the hottest takes on everything from politics to pop culture and sports. Desus & Mero On Showtime marked the network's first late-night show and it has undoubtedly become a success.

Showtime has now ordered a second season of Desus & Mero which they announced hours before their season 1 finale on Thursday, November 21st. The duo will be returning on February 3rd with two episodes a week -- Mondays and Thursdays at 11 p.m. They've had an array of guests since their launch in early 2019 and it seems like things will only get bigger and better for them.

"Desus and Mero have been a fantastic addition to the Showtime family," Jana Winograde, co-president of Entertainment at Showtime told Deadline. "With their hilarious commentary on current events, spirited conversations with major political figures and celebrities and unique tours of their much-beloved New York City, Desus and Mero bring an entirely new perspective on late night programming, and we can’t wait to see where they shine that light in 2020.”

Despite Vice Media's CEO Nancy Dubuc doubt that they'd succeed on Showtime, the brand is strong.