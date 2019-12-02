Desus & Mero have been running the late-night game over the past few years. From their days as Twitter personalities to solidifying that into a late-night show on Showtime, they've come with hot takes and life lessons for all to learn from. This April, they'll be releasing their first book together as Desus & Mero titled, God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx. Released through Random House, the book is described as "a wild, hilarious guide to life."

"We want to share all we've learned, after years in the Bronx streets, with you: the people. So with a lifetime spent building up a plethora of information from trials and tribulations and a handful of misdemeanors, we decided to write this book -- a sequel to the Bible, or maybe to The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, depending on how big a nerd you are. Let this book be your North Star," a statement from the two reads on the Random House website.

2020 is already looking like a big year for the Bronx-bred duo. After launching their Showtime show earlier this year, they recently announced that they've been renewed for a second season. The first season included star-studded guests such as Ice Cube, Lil Nas X, Anna Kendrick, and more while also interviewing Democratic candidates such as AOC, Bernie Sanders, and most recently, Elizabeth Warren.