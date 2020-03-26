Destructo Recruits Yo Gotti, Kevin Gates & Denzel Curry For "Bandz"

It's been a minute since we featured Destructo on these pages, dating way back to 2016's Ty Dolla $ign and iLoveMakonnen collaboration. The song appeared on 2017's Renegade EP. It appears Destructo is cooking up a new album, as the DJ returns today, sharing a new single that features a cast of your favorite rappers-- Yo Gotti, Kevin Gates and Denzel Curry each provide vocals to the record, "Bandz." This actually marks Destructo's second collab with Yo Gotti, who also appeared on the producer/DJ's "Loaded" record. Kevin Gates handles the hook, and while Gotti dedicates his verse to stacks on stacks, Denzel opts to flex about his sauce and all the ladies he's getting because of it.

The record is what you might expect from an electronic DJ-turned-rap-producer, with high-energy club-ready production. Although who knows when you'll actually get to hear this in a real-life club-- for now, that'll be relegated to living room dance parties. That being said, will this one make your playlist?

Let us know if you're fucking with the new collaboration.