mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Destructo Recruits Yo Gotti, Kevin Gates & Denzel Curry For "Bandz"

Rose Lilah
March 26, 2020 14:28
412 Views
20
2
Parametric RecordsParametric Records
Parametric Records

Bandz
Destructo Feat. Yo Gotti, Kevin Gates & Denzel Curry

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
95% (5)
Rate
Audience Rating
4 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Destructo recruits an all-star line-up of Yo Gotti, Denzel Curry & Kevin Gates for his new banger.


It's been a minute since we featured Destructo on these pages, dating way back to 2016's Ty Dolla $ign and iLoveMakonnen collaboration. The song appeared on 2017's Renegade EP.  It appears Destructo is cooking up a new album, as the DJ returns today, sharing a new single that features a cast of your favorite rappers-- Yo Gotti, Kevin Gates and Denzel Curry each provide vocals to the record, "Bandz." This actually marks Destructo's second collab with Yo Gotti, who also appeared on the producer/DJ's "Loaded" record. Kevin Gates handles the hook, and while Gotti dedicates his verse to stacks on stacks, Denzel opts to flex about his sauce and all the ladies he's getting because of it.

The record is what you might expect from an electronic DJ-turned-rap-producer, with high-energy club-ready production. Although who knows when you'll actually get to hear this in a real-life club-- for now, that'll be relegated to living room dance parties. That being said, will this one make your playlist?

Let us know if you're fucking with the new collaboration.

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  2
  412
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Destructo Yo Gotti Kevin Gates Denzel Curry
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Destructo Recruits Yo Gotti, Kevin Gates & Denzel Curry For "Bandz"
20
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject