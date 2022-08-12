Destroy Lonely Delivers 19-Track “NO STYLIST” Album Featuring Ken Carson

21-year-old recording artist Destroy Lonely (born Bobby Sandimaine III) has shared albums like </3, Darkhorse, and LORD so far throughout his career, but this New Music Friday (August 12), the Atlanta native just may have delivered his most solid effort yet.

The 19-track album is called NO STYLIST, and includes just one feature from Ken Carson on the closing track, “VETERAN.” Otherwise, Lonely handled other titles like “SWGSKOOL,” “FAKENGGAS,” and “PASSAROUND” all on his own.

The recording artist didn’t have much to say when promoting his work on Instagram, although his fans have filled the comment section with praise. “Feels like a dream,” and “Unexpected drop like Carti,” some users wrote.

Others added, “AOTY ALREADY,” “Youngest in charge,” and “SWGSKOOL song of the year” in their own replies.

More noteworthy albums to arrive this weekend include The Game’s Drillmatic, Royce Da 5’9”’s compilation, The Heaven Experience, Vol. 1, Rod Wave’s Beautiful Mind, and Black Thought’s collaboration with Danger Mouse on Cheat Codes.

Stream NO STYLIST from Destroy Lonely on Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop music updates.

NO STYLIST Tracklist:

1. JETLGGD

2. BERGDORF

3. <3MYGNG

4. VTMNTSCOAT

5. NOSTYLIST

6. FAKENGGAS

7. SOARIN

8. TURNINUP

9. LNLY

10. PRSSURE

11. ONTHETABLE

12. SWGSKOOL

13. CRYSTLCSTLES

14. DANGEROUS

15. MKEITSTOP

16. ONTHEFLOOR

17. PASSAROUND

18. OTW

19. VETERAN (feat. Ken Carson)