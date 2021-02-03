The romance between Future and Dess Dior has kicked up a notch now that parents are involved. Future has been known for his high profile relationships with women like Lori Harvey, Ciara, and Larsa Pippen, but now he only has eyes for Dess Dior. Back in November, there were rumors that the two artists had linked up, and not long after fans began chatting about the gossip, the couple confirmed their relationship.



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

Since that time, we've received an abundance of posts where Future and Dess fawn over one another or support each other's projects, but it was the celebration of Future's mother's birthday that showed just how close these two are getting. Future's sister Tia uploaded video footage and photos of their mother to her Instagram Story, including a mention of Dess.

In one slide, his mom danced to Dess Dior's song, and in another, Tia thanked Dess for gifting her mother with a large portrait. "This gift was super thoughtful and she loved it," wrote Tia over the photo of her mom holding the custom piece of art. Dess Dior reposted the picture and added, "Awww anything for the queen." Check it out below.