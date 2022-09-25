Dess Dior Talks Her Shit On "Rich And Raw" From New "RAW" EP

Dess Dior delivered her 8-track RAW EP earlier this weekend, complete with bougie, bad bitch anthems like "Bottega," "Paris," and "Mood Board," just to name a few.

The 23-year-old received a co-sign from her ex-beau, Future, after dropping off the project, sending plenty of rap lovers her way to check out her work.

Ahead of the project's arrival, Dess shared "Rich and Raw" as a single, complete with a music video that finds her sporting a series of stylish outfits while turning up in the studio.

"I'm rich and raw / Man, tell me why these n*ggas flaw? /I just bought a Richard yesterday and still ain't take it out," she brags on the first verse. "Two milli on my left wrist, that's what it cost me / Say you ain't gon' spend that shit, lil' bitch, that's where you lost me."

Stream "Rich and Raw" on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm rich and raw

Man, tell me why these n*ggas flaw? (These niggas flaw)

I just bought a Richard yesterday and still ain't take it out (Ooh)

Two milli on my left wrist, that's what it cost me (Cost me)

Say you ain't gon' spend that shit, lil' bitch, that's where you lost me (Ha)