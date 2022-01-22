It has been a while since fans have seen Future and Dess Dior together, especially on their timelines, but it looks as if their relationship is back on. The Rap couple was hot and heavy throughout 2020 and 2021 as they were photographed attending events with one another, as well as posing for photos on the 'Gram. When Dess released her singles, Future was right there to support her, and for Valentine's Day last year, Future reportedly splurged on a massive diamond ring for his lady.

However, there were rumors that they split up, and while neither confirmed that the break-up was official, a recent post by Dess made the public believe that they were, indeed, over.



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

Dess recently posted that she missed her man, although she didn't specify who she was speaking about. However, she returned with a selfie with Future, and in the caption, she wrote, "I still, he still… WE STILL. [smiling face with hearts emoji][blue P emoji]."

Future has yet to share a similar update, but he has been stealing attention lately. He recently appeared online with a money message inspired by NBA YoungBoy that read, "I Am Dat N*gga."

Fans are expecting more updates from this rekindled romance. Check out Dess Dior's post below.