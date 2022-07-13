Desiree Smith, who police said was seen intoxicated and underage in a video tape having intercourse with 2Pac, says that she was both sober and of age at the time of their hookup. Smith discussed the incident during a new interview with The Art of Dialogue.

The video was found by police searching Pac’s room at the New York City’s Parker Meridian Hotel in 1993 while attempting to charge him with the alleged sodomy of Ayanna Jackson.



Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“We were just having fun. We was drinking, but I wasn’t intoxicated like I didn’t know my surroundings,” Smith told the outlet. “We had some weed, we drank and we was just having fun. He had a camcorder he had just got and we did what some people do. I usually don’t do that, but I did it with him, and I didn’t expect for it to go the way it went. It was his lawyer that was the one that came and met me and told the cops and the press that he had interviewed the person. And they took that tape when they came to arrest him for the sexual assault. They saw that tape.”

She continued: “What’s hilarious is, we weren’t that fucked up. It was weed. It was a drink or two or three. And you know, what ended up happening with that is they put that out. He called me and told me his lawyer would be contacting me and that he was going to come have lunch with me and we would discuss. He needed to interview me to see what direction he was going to need to take. I’m not going to say my age, but I’m sure I don’t look how old I really am. When I was young, I looked younger than I was, but I wasn’t underage.”

Pac was eventually acquitted on the charges of sodomy involving the Ayanna Jackson case; however, he was convicted of two counts of sexual abuse and spent six months in jail.

Check out Smith’s sit-down with The Art of Dialogue below.

