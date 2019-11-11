Desiigner Suggests Departure From G.O.O.D. Music With New "Diva" Track

This week, Desiigner hinted at being "free" from G.O.O.D Music and its parent Def Jam when he teased the arrival of his newest "Diva" track.

Sunday, the Brooklyn-bred rapper officially debuted the new cut, backing up the chat with a track free of the copyright and publishing stamp usually employed by G.O.O.D. Music. Produced by Cosmos, the song is a sticky track that finds Desiinger employing signature melodic delivery to celebrate his newfound freedom.

It was last month that Desiinger sent out a tweet requesting his release from his G.O.O.D Music citing neglect from the label. Earlier in the year, he previously declared that he had no help from the imprint and referred to Kanye West as "crazy."

Quotable Lyrics

We see the moonlight come out

Roof, no ceiling

We having good times

And we catching feelings



