Desiigner Shares New Track "I'm Ready

Desiigner appears to be in a come-back mode these days. The former G.O.O.D. Music signee hasn't necessarily dropped a full-length album since 2016's New English, though he's pushed quite a few singles this year. A few weeks ago, he released "Get Back," a follow-up to August's 3 THE HARD WAY.

The Brooklyn rapper returned this week with his latest offering, "I'm Ready." He reels back on his typical animated delivery and punchy ad-libs for a more melodic record. The soft, airy production is accented with pitched-up vocal samples as the rapper pitches his love interest on his lavish lifestyle.

It looks like "I'm Ready" is the latest in a string of new releases Desiigner is preparing to release in the coming months. Check his new single out below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm ready, if you ready, we could roll

So many different places we could go

Overseas, and we go shopping to the mall

Baby, thinkin' you my baby, I just want to give you all

