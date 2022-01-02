Desiigner Shares New Song "Oh Lord"

Desiigner's yet to live up to the hype of his break-out single, "Panda." Though it was with the help of Kanye West that the song did astronomical numbers, records like "Timmy Turner" still carried the hype longer than many expected. Unfortunately, his dealings with Kanye and G.O.O.D. Music went left and he ultimately took the independent route.

In recent weeks, the rapper has ramped up his efforts in releasing music. To kick off the new year, he blessed fans with his latest record, "Oh Lord." His bluesy, laid-back delivery takes front and center on this one as he reflects on the days where he hoped that his music career would takeoff.

Check the latest from Desiigner below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

All my diamonds dance, you helped me move on

Every night you told me, you said we blowin' up, huh

Every night you told me, you said we goin' nuts

