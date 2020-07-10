Desiigner Samples Nas On Hard-Hitting "Hate Me Now" Freestyle

Desiigner has certainly had an interesting career in music. While his favor has waned since the "Panda" days, there is no denying that Desiigner can come through with a banger when he wants to. Recently, that's exactly what he did as he sampled Nas on the appropriately titled "Hate Me Now (Freestyle)."

This is one of Desiigner's most hard-hitting songs in quite some time as we see the artist providing some braggadocios bars, all while riding the beat to perfection. If you're in the mood for an undeniable banger, then definitely give this track a listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

You gon' hate me now because you're fuckin' with the sound (Sound)

We had to get it, go through the bottom, then the top got found (Uh-huh)

You know my n****s like no pigs, we don't like them around ('Round)

I like me an eater, I do not keep her, she just bust shit down (Down)