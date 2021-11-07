Desiigner Plots Revenge On "Get Back"

The past few years of Desiigner's career have largely centered around his issues with his former label, G.O.O.D Music. He's aired out his grievances surrounding the Kanye West-led label, especially since it was hindering the release of new music. He was eventually released and has been dropping a slew of new music in anticipation of making a major comeback.

Over the course of the past few months, Desiigner's shared a bunch of singles like "GLE" and "I Get That" before dropping off his latest 3-song EP, 3 THE HARD WAY. This week, the rapper dropped off his latest single, "Get Back." Tackling electrifying production with sing-rap inflection, the rapper delivers braggadocious bars detailing his drip and status.

Check out the latest from Desiigner below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Them n***as stepping, I'm drippin' in Prada

I hate when they talkin' and don't got no dollars

Just for that dollar, my brody will pop ya

Talk about us then you know we ain't droppin