James Harden is currently enjoying the NBA All-Star break, having off until Thursday and partying it up in Las Vegas while he can. Although he attempted to remain low-key at Jewel Nightclub in his hoodie, that was no longer an option after Desiigner came through to perform a few of his hit records, luring The Beard to dance nearby. Debuting a brand new bearded look himself, the G.O.O.D. Music critic sang along to "Panda," the song that forced everyone to pay attention to him in the first place. All eyes were on the 22-year-old when he ended up slipping, falling off the platform and onto James Harden.



Andrew Toth/Getty Images

In a video captured by TMZ, Desiigner can be seen jumping up-and-down as he periodically raised the microphone to his mouth, singing along to "Panda." When he lost his footing though, the artist took a tumble right onto JH, who had a front-row seat to the performance. According to the source, the basketball star got right back up and was not injured, which would have broken the hearts of Houston Rockets fans worldwide. The fall took place at approximately 1:30 AM last night.

Watch it all go down below, and be sure to notice Desiigner's new look. He's got a pretty crazy beard going, himself.