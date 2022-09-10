Desiigner explained his decision to leave Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music Record label while speaking with Vlad TV on Thursday, revealing that there were numerous personal factors that played into the surprising decision. The New York rapper says that he was attempting to care for his sick father at the time and had difficulty reaching out to Ye.

“The reason why I left Ye is ’cause I was going through a little mental thing,” Desiigner told Vlad. “I was just coming up out of high school, my pops just went into a coma. While I was on tour, I was having a great time but I just knew something at home was happening with my mom and my pops health and shit. So it was just like, I wanted Ye to talk to and it was hard to speak on it. So I wound up just like, I don’t know man, I was just going through it. I had like a young emotional stage at that time, but I was having so much fun, bro.”



“I couldn’t express myself, what was going on at the crib to my label mates," he went one. "So maybe I shouldn’t have brung my emotion into the game. But it was just something like, I was young, I never was taught not to keep your emotions out the game. Because I was coming from a place where not too many people made it bro. All we got is emotion in the hood. Like, we driving off emotion, like, situations occur ’cause just emotions out there.

He continued: “So I am just so used to that, and I just wanted somebody, like that big brother stuff at the same time as being in the label. Not just like, ‘Hey yo, Desiigner, he’s making us these millions,’ but like, ‘Bro really peep his background,’ you know you gotta zuvie him up real quick. Let him know what he could say on the interviews, certain shit, because I was getting nervous, I can’t lie. First coming up, I was getting nervous.”

During his time with G.O.O.D. Music, Desiigner released the biggest tracks of his career, including his breakout single, “Panda." The 2016 song spent two weeks as the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart.

His departure from the imprint came in 2019. In the time since, he's released numerous singles, including the introspective, “Letter To Ye."

Check out Desiigner's interview with Vlad TV below.

