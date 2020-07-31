Desiigner Drops Two-Pack Including New Song "In My Ways"

Ever since he announced that he was no longer an artist signed to G.O.O.D. Music, Desiigner has been getting out so much new music that it's tough to keep track of it all. The rapper is feeling himself, seemingly celebrating his freedom and letting his fans enjoy his fresh sounds.

This week, the 23-year-old Brooklyn rapper drops his Diamonds Forever two-pack, which includes "Soup" and "In My Ways."

Perhaps trolling everybody that has compared him to Future over the years, Desiigner went for a sound that Pluto made famous, even using some of his go-to producers on this new joint. While their voices are obviously similar, Desiigner's pitch is a bit higher, evidenced on "In My Ways."

In his bars, Desiigner gets a little more personal than we've heard before, speaking about his family and re-calling some of his famous lyrics from "Panda."

Listen below and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics:

I got n***as that I raised with them infra rays

I got still n***as in the streets that still get me paid

I ain't worried 'bout you if you feel a way

I be takin' flights, leavin' out the Bay

Then I go see my broads in the A