Desiigner says that Goonew's controversial memorial service, which included propping up his corpse at a nightclub in D.C., was a good sendoff for the Maryland rapper. Speaking with TMZ at LAX, Desiigner told critics to mind their own business.

"The haters gonna hate but if that's what he wanted, and his family felt that was the right energy for him, let him and his family celebrate it," the rapper said. "If he wanted to go out like that, that's a beautiful way to go out."



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

He went on to call traditional funerals "old-fashioned" praising Goonew's family's approach for adding "new flavor to the game."

Goonew was shot and killed, last month, during what his family believes to have been an armed robbery. His death remains an open homicide investigation.

Goonew's mother, Patrice Parker Morrow, defended the family's decision to honor Goonew's request during an interview with Fox5 News shortly after they begun receiving backlash by users on social media who had seen a clip from the event circulating online.

"That's how Markell wanted me to do it," she said. "He wanted to celebrate his life, turnin' up, having a party. He didn't want people to be sad and crying. He always wanted people to be happy having fun."

