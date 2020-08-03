At this point, some people have decided it's better to pretend that COVID-19 simply doesn't exist, if only to feel better about their decision to carry on unimpeded. Desiigner, former G.O.O.D Music and proud possessor of broads in Atlanta, has decided that life doesn't need such trivial concerns as a global pandemic. In fact, he went so far as to voice complete and utter disbelief based entirely on anecdotal evidence, in a video clip captured by The Shade Room.

Josh Brasted/Getty Images

"Corona is fake, bro," declares Desiigner, live from a happening pool party and rocking what can only be categorized as a pandemic beard. "No funny shit. Enjoy life. No cap. We ain't even on that type of vibe. Corona shit, man. Honestly, that corona shit is BS. You feel me? I ain't get sick yet. I been outside, healthy."

Now, it's no secret that many different people have come to many different conclusions about coronavirus, but one has to wonder what compels someone to deliver a PSA decrying its existence entirely. Unfortunately, these types of declarations are often followed by another more somber one, as was the case with Doja Cat, another coronavirus skeptic. While Desiigner is entitled to say whatever he wants, it's unlikely that many will draw the same conclusion so confidently -- not with the numbers still rising in the United States. Check out his message below.