This past weekend (Feb. 4), Desiigner released a new song titled "BAKIN" which has quite the backstory. The track is produced by electronic/pop DJ and producer Slushii, as well as DJ Whoo Kid, famed for his early 2000s work with 50 Cent. DJ Whoo Kid recently joined the Wendy Williams Show, currently being hosted by Jay Pharoah and Michael Rapaport to promote the song.

While discussing how the song came together, Whoo Kid mentioned that he connected with Desiigner because he had heard that the rapper slept with his former girlfriend. While discovering this, he was also listening to beats that Slushii had sent him, and eventually all the dots connected: "A producer named Slushii, who was introduced to me by Steve Aoki, a very popular DJ who I'm assuming all of White America knows, sent me some beats. I heard two of them, and at the same time my cousin called me and he was like, 'Yo, I think that rapper Desiigner slept with your girl.' So I was like, 'What?.' So at the same time I heard the beats, I was calling Desiigner to curse him out."

DJ Whoo Kid continued saying that after their spat about who slept with who, they eventually agreed to create a song together: "I called Desiigner, I'm cursing him out, there's so many people out here, why sleep with my ex-girl? So I'm yelling at him, and he's yelling back. All of a sudden, I'm like, 'Yo, why don't we just stop arguing, and I'ma send you this beat. You rap on this beat, and if you kill it, then I don't mind you sleeping with my ex-girl, you can have her.'"

While this seems like a strange way to make amends, the song actually created some intriguing headlines. Along with this bizarre tale about DJ Whoo Kid's ex, the music video for "BAKIN" includes some of the last on-screen appearances by late beloved actor Bob Saget, as he cooks in the kitchen with Desiigner in the visuals.

Check out DJ Whoo Kid's conversation about Desiigner and "BAKIN" below.