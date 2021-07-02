Desiigner Aims For Another Hit With "Slutty"

Half a decade ago, Desiigner came out the floodgates with two quick hit singles and a XXL Freshman Cover spot, but following an unfortunate split between him and Kanye West's record label, Desiigner has had to put in a lot of work to solidify a long-term career in the music industry. Today, the Brooklyn-born rapper returns with "Slutty," and if the internet goes for it, the simple, yet infectious track could possibly be Desiigner's next hit.

"Slutty" doesn't masquerade as a complex and lyrical new offering from the former G.O.O.D. Music artist. It stands on its own as a minimal, two-minute single that puts more effort into a solid hook and overall vibe than anything else. Desiigner recently linked up with Soulja Boy for the "She Make It Clap" music video, and it looks like the SODMG artist has really taken the "Panda" and "Timmy Turner" star under his wing.

Listen to the brief track and let us if you're feeling this new stylistic shift for Desiigner.

Quotable Lyrics

That's my, that's my slutty, yeah (She slutty)

She give, she give me cudi, yeah (That wet-wet)

That's my, that's my buddy, yeah (That's my buddy)

I be, ooh, into underwear (She took it off)

With my troops, we go anywhere (Graah)

In that coupe, we dip out of here (We gon')

Like I'm Houdini, make you disappear (Graah)

Diamonds Fiji, make your b*tches stare (She looking at me)