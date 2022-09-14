Desiigner recalled meeting Iman Shumpert in person during a recent interview with VladTV, revealing that he felt they looked so much alike that he had to call up his father to make sure they weren't related. The "Panda" rapper says that the two have since become good friends.

"It was amazing bro," he said of meeting Shumpert. "It's crazy bro because it was like I'm really seeing my boy, man, I'm really seeing my brother. Like, I even called my pops on the phone with us. It looked crazy bro."



Cindy Ord / Getty Images

From there, Desiigner gave a shoutout to the former NBA player and teased new music and other creative projects on the way from Shumpert.

Shumpert last played in the NBA back in 2021 for a brief stint with the Brooklyn Nets. In recent years he's appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

Elsewhere in the interview, Desiigner spoke about his time with Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music Record label, revealing that his mental health played a role in his surprising departure.

“The reason why I left Ye is ’cause I was going through a little mental thing,” Desiigner told Vlad. “I was just coming up out of high school, my pops just went into a coma. While I was on tour, I was having a great time but I just knew something at home was happening with my mom and my pops health and shit. So it was just like, I wanted Ye to talk to and it was hard to speak on it. So I wound up just like, I don’t know man, I was just going through it. I had like a young emotional stage at that time, but I was having so much fun, bro.”

Check out Desiigner's discussion about meeting Iman Shumpert below.

[Via]