Deshaun Watson has been dealing with various off-the-field issues over the past few months in light of the sexual assault lawsuits leveled against him. Back in March, Watson was accused of acting in an inappropriate sexual manner during various massage sessions. As of today, 22 women have accused Watson of assault, and many of these women have described his alleged acts in great detail.

Despite all of these allegations, Watson is still at Houston Texans camp, where he is avoiding holdout fines. Watson hasn't done much during training camp, and it seems as though he has been treated for injuries to his ankles and calves, according to reporter John McClain.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Watson had made it clear that he wants out of Houston, which would suggest a trade is on the horizon. According to reporter Charles Robinson, the asking price for Watson is a hefty one, and that the Texans will force Watson to be their QB this year if they can't find the right trade partner. This would suggest that Watson could very well play for the team again, which is a report that is in dispute.

Just moments before Robinson's report, McClain said that Watson would never play another down for the Texans, which means a trade might be incoming. For now, however, nothing has been worked out, and the league still has to decide whether or not they will allow Watson to play this year given the accusations he's facing.

Needless to say, this is a complicated situation that might take a long time to resolve itself.