Deshaun Watson's NFL career has been in a state of limbo over the past year due to his legal issues. Twenty-two women had accused Watson of sexual assault, and each and every case had to do with massage therapy. While Watson was going through lawsuits in these matters, he was also facing nine criminal accusations, which could have led to charges.

Today was a big day for Watson as a grand jury was set to determine whether or not charges should be brought against the Houston Texans superstar. This was going to have huge ramifications on his trade availability in the offseason, and just moments ago, teams and fans got their answer.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the grand jury found no evidence to support charges against Watson. With that being said, Watson is now going to walk free, which means teams will be much more inclined to go out and trade for him. As it stands, teams like the Seattle Seahawks and even the Carolina Panthers are in the running to get Watson, although as of right now, there is no guarantee that a deal will get done, anytime soon.

