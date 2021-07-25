Deshaun Watson is currently in the midst of multiple sexual assault lawsuits stemming from allegations that popped up this past March. The women who are accusing Watson of sexual misconduct are all massage therapists who allege that Watson was inappropriate during their sessions. They even said that Watson continuously tried to book them although many of the masseuses were too creeped out to ever book with him again.

Watson has denied all of these allegations, however, the investigations are still ongoing, and it could be a while before the lawsuits are handled. In the meantime, Watson is looking to be traded out of Houston and he would rather it happens sooner as opposed to later.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Today, every single player on the Houston Texans must report to training camp, and according to ESPN, Watson has decided to participate. The reasoning behind this is the fact that players who don't report to camp can be fined $50,000 per day until they finally decide to show up. These fines are no longer avoidable, and if Watson were to hold out for the entire camp, he would have to pay a massive amount back to the Texans franchise. Needless to say, it makes more sense for him to report to training camp, and avoid any issues whatsoever.

His playing status for this season still remains up in the air, and it will all depend on the league's discretion as to whether or not he's allowed to start. Regardless, his situation with the Texans is unresolved, and until the sexual assault lawsuits are concluded, Watson will remain a wild card.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

[Via]