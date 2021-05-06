Deshaun Watson is currently in a massive legal battle as 22 women are in the midst of suing him for sexual assault. These women are all massage therapists who claim that Watson was inappropriate with them during an appointment. While Watson maintains he never assaulted the women, his lawyer Rusty Hardin has admitted that the football star had sexual relations with some of the therapists. The legal battle is still ongoing and his career is now up in the air.

Now, according to NFL Insider Jason La Canfora per 247Sports, there is a large chance that Watson will not get to play at all this season, pending his legal cases. La Canfora believes Watson will have to sit out to start the year and long-term, there is no guarantee he will actually be able to come back.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

“I don’t think you’re going to see Deshaun Watson in an NFL building for a long time, certainly not until there’s more clarity about (it). This is a legal situation,” La Canfora explained. “This is a league situation. This is a civil situation. I don’t think Deshaun Watson has any short-term future playing football. Longterm, I think, will depend on these various findings and how some of the cases are adjudicated.”

Watson is being investigated by police and he's also being investigated by the NFL. Depending on their findings, Watson could be in for a lengthy suspension, although there is no telling what will happen.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

