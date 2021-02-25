Deshaun Watson wants out of Houston and everyone in the NFL knows it. Unfortunately for the superstar quarterback, the Texans seemingly don't care and are refusing to trade him. A few weeks ago, the newly appointed general manager told reporters that they aren't even listening to teams about a Watson trade and that at this point, they have absolutely zero intentions of ever dealing him. This is completely contradictory to Watson's recent meeting with new head coach David Culley, where he reiterated his intentions of leaving.

Following this meeting, a report came out from Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, that the Texans are still not going to listen to offers and that as a result, teams have grown frustrated. In fact, some teams have left desperate voicemails with trade proposals that have yet to be answered.

This kind of standoff is certainly rare in professional sports as most teams capitulate to the player's request. This time around, however, the Texans aren't budging, and the new management seems to already have a grudge against their superstar quarterback. It's an awkward position to be in, and it doesn't seem like it will be resolved anytime soon.

If this goes into training camp, it could definitely get ugly and detrimental to both sides. With new details emerging every week, stay tuned to HNHH as we continue to bring you new details.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images