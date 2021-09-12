Deshaun Watson has been accused of sexual assault by 22 massage therapists in the Texas area although, despite this, there are still plenty of NFL teams out there who are interested in his services. Watson is currently on the Houston Texans and after a turbulent season in 2020, Watson has made it abundantly clear that he wants out. While the Texans refused to trade him at first, they have now been backed into a corner and are dead set on sending him elsewhere, albeit at a high price.

Over the last few weeks, there have been rumors that the Texans were close to a deal with the Miami Dolphins, although that doesn't seem to be on the verge of happening anymore. Teams are well-aware of the fact that the price is a bit too steep, and according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Texans have no plans to reduce the asking price.

In Schefter's report, he noted that the Texans want some combination of six draft picks and they all need to be within the first two rounds. From there, the team also wants actual NFL talent as part of the package, which is a massive price to pay for a player that has legal cases pending. With this in mind, most teams have declined to work with the Texans until they lower their price to something more palatable.

In the meantime, Watson remains a healthy scratch from the Texans lineup, and it is unlikely that will change anytime soon. Stay tuned to HNHH, as we will continue to bring you updates from the NFL world.

