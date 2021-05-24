Deshaun Watson will not attend the Houston Texans' organized team activities, which are scheduled to commence, Monday, and be held for the following three weeks. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that Watson is still hoping to be trading from the organization despite pending lawsuits from dozens of women for sexual misconduct.

"#Texans star QB Deshaun Watson won’t attend OTAs and still wants to be traded, per sources," Pelissero wrote Monday. "Watson has denied wrongdoing related to recent lawsuits, which have slowed the process of sorting out his future. But his position hasn’t changed: Watson wants out of Houston."



Carmen Mandato / Getty Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter has previously reported that "people in league circles" do not expect Watson to play at all this season.

In the wake of Watson's unclear future, the Texans drafted Stanford quarterback Davis Mills in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, this offseason.

As for potential punishment with regard to the sexual misconduct allegations, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke about the league's plans ahead of the draft: "We're obviously following that and looking at that ourselves. There are important steps that we will be taking as part of out personal conduct policy. When we get to that point we will certainly make a decision."

