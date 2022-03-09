Deshaun Watson is going through quite a few legal issues right now, however, this hasn't stopped teams from inquiring about a trade. As it stands, Watson has 22 sexual assault lawsuits pending against him, and on Friday, much of his legal problems are supposedly going to be thrown by the wayside. If this were to happen, then teams would be much more inclined to actually make some concrete offers for Watson, who is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, when healthy.

Throughout the last year, the Miami Dolphins have been tied to Watson, however, with a new head coach taking the reins in Miami, it appears as though the Watson-South Beach connection is all but over.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

With that being said, it is now being reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network that Watson is likely to end up with a team like the Carolina Panthers, who are desperate for a quarterback. In fact, Rapoport also noted that the Seattle Seahawks might be a team to watch out for here, as they just traded away Russell Wilson. Despite this, the Seahawks seem more poised for a rebuild, especially after getting all of those draft picks.

This is a developing story, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates from the NFL world.