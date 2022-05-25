Deshaun Watson is dealing with a lot off of the field right now, however, he is still pushing forward in terms of his football career. The QB was recently signed by the Cleveland Browns, and as it stands, he is in training camp where he looking to make a good impression on his new teammates. Everyone knows he has the natural ability at the position, however, no one knows how he is going to gel with this new group of players.

Coming into this season, Watson will be wearing the number 4 which is the jersey he wore while playing for the Houston Texans. When he arrived in Cleveland, the number belonged to linebacker Anthony Walker Jr, however, the LB graciously gave the number to Watson without asking for anything.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Today, Watson decided to repay the favor anyway as he interrupted Walker's press conference with a very special gift. As you can see down below, Watson delivered Walker a Rolex watch and as you can imagine, Walker was exceptionally surprised, but also grateful. It was an amazing gesture from one teammate to another and it just goes to show that Watson wants his teammates to know that he is paying attention.

