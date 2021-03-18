Deshaun Watson was accused of sexual assault earlier this week as a lawyer Tony Buzbee took to Instagram with a declaration that he would be representing a woman who claims that Watson assaulted her. The accusation seemingly came out of nowhere although shortly after, a second woman came forward. Now, according to TMZ, a third woman has filed a lawsuit against the Houston Texans star.

In the report, the woman claims that Watson hired her for a massage. From there, the two met at an office in Houston, where the woman alleged that Watson was asking to have his glutes massaged. That's when the football player reportedly "got more aggressive" and allegedly forced her to perform oral sex. The woman says she blacked out as a result of the ordeal and eventually, Watson got up and left.

Following the first lawsuit, Watson took to Twitter, where he claimed that he has never engaged in such activity.

The common thread of all of these lawsuits is that each woman claims that Watson sought their services over social media, and proceeded to act inappropriately upon their meeting. As it stands, Watson has not been charged with any crimes, although Buzbee is adamant that there are more women who will come forward.

This is a developing story so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to keep you informed.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

[Via]