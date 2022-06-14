Deshaun Watson is currently in the midst of battling 24 sexual assault lawsuits. These women are all massage therapists who claim that Watson was very inappropriate with them during their line of work. These allegations have been hanging around since March of 2021 and in the meantime, the NFL has been investigating the claims.

Just a few weeks ago, the lawsuit count went up from 22 to 24 and as a result, the NFL decided to expedite the investigation. The league still has yet to make a final decision, but there is still a lot of pressure on Watson to be cooperative here, especially since his livelihood is at stake.

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

According to TMZ, Watson actually broke his silence on the new allegations, noting that he still maintains his innocence and that he is sorry to those closest to him as these lawsuits are weighing heavily on them. He also confirmed that he is cooperating with the NFL and is willing to answer all of their questions.

"Honestly, its been tough," Watson said. "Just trying to make sure that I stay balanced with my mental and just my social life. But I have a great family. I have a great legal team. and I have a great support cast here in this organization. [...] I spent hours with the people that they brought down and that's all I can do, is be honest and tell them exactly what happened. I know they have a job and I have to respect that and that's what we want to do, is cooperate, and they have to make a decision best for the league."

This remains a developing story with many moving parts, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NFL.

