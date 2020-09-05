Deshaun Watson came into the league with a lot of hype and so far, he has been able to live up to it. Under his leadership, the Houston Texans have remained contenders in the AFC even if the team's coaching and management have failed him at times. Leading up to today, Watson was still on his rookie contract although he was in the midst of negotiating his extension. At one point, it seemed like both sides were far on a deal, until today when Watson got the payday of a lifetime.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Watson just signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension that will kick in following the next two seasons. This means Watson will be with the Texans for at least six more seasons. As Schefter explained, the Texans now owe Watson a total of $177 million with $111 million of that being guaranteed.

This is the second-biggest contract in the history of the league, with Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs deal being the biggest. Watson and Mahomes were both parts of the same draft class and are considered two of the best players in the entire league.

