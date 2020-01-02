Deshaun Watson is one of the most promising talents in the NFL right now and he's been showing it on the field. This season, the Houston Texans won the AFC South and are taking on the Buffalo Bills in a wild card showdown. Off the field, Watson has been staying steady with his girlfriend, Jilly Anais. Anais is a famous Instagram model and on Wednesday, the two celebrated her birthday at a large dinner. According to TMZ, Watson showed out for his woman as he bought her diamond jewelry and packaged it all in a Louis Vuitton box.

Anais appeared to appreciate the gifts and the two exchanged a tender moment in front of all of their friends. Some of Watson's Texans teammates were there as well which just goes to show how much of a family this team is. The Texans have a huge game coming up and the camaraderie will be needed as they battle it out for a spot in the divisional round.

Meanwhile, Watson seems to have all the support in the world when it comes to his girlfriend. We're sure she'll be rooting him on when the team takes to the field on Saturday afternoon.