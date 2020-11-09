Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson says it "would've been hell" if the team traded wide receiver Will Fuller prior to the trade deadline. Fuller was included in numerous trade rumors before the November 3rd deadline.

Wesley Hitt / Getty Images

"It would have been hell if they would have did that, for sure," Watson said. "Honestly. I'm glad to continue to play with Will. We've been making a lot of big, big plays since I came into this league [and we're] going to continue to do that as we continue to go the rest of this year and hopefully the rest of our careers."

Interim head coach Romeo Crennel said a deal was not done because the organization refused to accept "peanuts" in return.

Fuller recorded 5 receptions for 100 yards and a touchdown in the team's 27-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday.

"Just giving this organization my all, coming to work everyday, very unselfish player, do everything they ask, and then, just to be shopped around ... I did feel a certain type of way," Fuller said. "But like I said, I'm happy to be here. I'm happy to play with Deshaun and continue to try to get wins with this organization."

